Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $16.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INDI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $13.61 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

