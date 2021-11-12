Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.72 ($31.44).

Shares of ARL traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €28.66 ($33.72). The company had a trading volume of 417,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.57. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.99 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €29.90 ($35.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

