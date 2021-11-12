Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €16.70 ($19.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,594,176 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.