Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target by DZ Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective from research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

FRA DTE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €16.70 ($19.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,594,176 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

