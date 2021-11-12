Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0056

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $352,232.95 and approximately $5,596.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00224988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00088887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

