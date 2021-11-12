Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.81

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.81 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 223.50 ($2.92). Devro shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 105,574 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Devro alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £370.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.81.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.