Dexterra Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.54.

TSE DXT opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$5.34 and a 12-month high of C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$586.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

