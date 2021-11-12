DIA (DIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.12 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. DIA has a market cap of $111.39 million and approximately $31.12 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00052885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00224948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

