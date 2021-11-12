Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.55. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $20.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.04%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.