Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

