Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $312,158.15 and approximately $85.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,227.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.96 or 0.07248339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.56 or 0.00404196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.38 or 0.01033380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00086632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.80 or 0.00407725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00270816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00273560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004942 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,989,263 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

