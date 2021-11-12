Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

