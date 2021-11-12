DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.46

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as low as C$3.27. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 231,715 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of C$279.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.86.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

