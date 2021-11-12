Ditto (DITTO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.50 Million

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Ditto has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $29,031.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 64,970,739.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00072112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.16 or 0.07233839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.32 or 0.99667551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

