dKargo (DKA) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $159.68 million and $19.92 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

