Dock Reaches Market Cap of $68.16 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $68.16 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.90 or 0.00361698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00220974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00090517 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 864,914,562 coins and its circulating supply is 731,182,857 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

