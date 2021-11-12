Dogecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.20 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00393355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,086,281,527 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

