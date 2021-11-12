Doki Doki Finance Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $44.95 or 0.00070109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $53,548.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

