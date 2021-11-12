Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.