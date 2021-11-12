Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPUKY. Peel Hunt cut Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

