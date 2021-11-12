Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading Up 0%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.25 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.25 ($1.36). Approximately 269,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 142,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.20 ($1.36).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Joanna de Montgros acquired 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,238.45 ($5,537.56).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

