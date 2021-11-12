Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 134,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,068,542 shares.The stock last traded at $73.90 and had previously closed at $76.69.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Recommended Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.