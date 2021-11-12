Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 134,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,068,542 shares.The stock last traded at $73.90 and had previously closed at $76.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

