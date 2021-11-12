DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). Approximately 756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 107,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.14).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.21.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

