DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of DraftKings worth $140,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in DraftKings by 103.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 85,878 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,152,277 shares of company stock valued at $178,482,558 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

