DragonVein (DVC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,411.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $76,411.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,680.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01038460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00270511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00256963 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.