Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $442.90

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.90 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 549.50 ($7.18). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 543.50 ($7.10), with a volume of 552,095 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 442.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -27.87.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

