Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on D.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.66.

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,271. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

