Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on D.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.66.

D.UN stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$24.13. 30,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,271. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

