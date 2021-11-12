DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00224988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00088887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,464,824,485 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

