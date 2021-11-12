Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) One Day Volume Tops $198,374.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $13.01 million and $198,374.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,916,930.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

