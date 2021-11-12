Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Dynatronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DYNT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 200,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,683. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of -0.22. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

