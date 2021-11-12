Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.54. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 224,614 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.