e-Money (NGM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206,896.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. e-Money has a market cap of $15.30 million and $206,896.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,842,024.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79715086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.28 or 0.07214705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.47 or 0.99951616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

