Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $41.35

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $39.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

