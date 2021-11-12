EasyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $11.18 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $980,335.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00006931 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

