eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 5.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.08% of eBay worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.