EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $423.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $288,650.64 and approximately $423.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,468.27 or 1.00158415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $385.42 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.