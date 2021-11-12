Edie A. Ames Purchases 1,650 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.