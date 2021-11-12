eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root Sells 28,785 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 106,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFTR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
