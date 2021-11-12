eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root Sells 28,785 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 106,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFTR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

