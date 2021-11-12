eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells $124,616.29 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,314. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

