eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 12,000 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 106,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,314. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

