Electra Protocol (XEP) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and $103,218.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,878,236,335 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

