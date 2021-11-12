Electromed, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electromed in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.30 on Friday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 million, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

