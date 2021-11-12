Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Luis A. Ubinas Sells 1,769 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. 1,605,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,419 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 441,422 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.