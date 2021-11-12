Electrum Dark Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $10,635.92 and $103.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

