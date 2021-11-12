Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $5.62. 287,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,802. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.