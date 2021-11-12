Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 36,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

