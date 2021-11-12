Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 10,623 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,521,000 after buying an additional 117,167 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $4,385,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $466.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $352.54 and a twelve month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.