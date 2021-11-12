Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,011 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. 64,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,946. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.