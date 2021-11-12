Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

CRM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,700. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $296.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

